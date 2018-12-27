Blunder costs Asfordby elderly their Christmas food gifts

More than 100 elderly residents in Asfordby missed out on their traditional food gifts this Christmas because of a blunder by Melton Council.

Food parcels have been delivered over the festive season to senior citizens throughout the borough for more than 15 years.

But this year the parcels intended for people living in Burnaby Place and Bradgate Lane were sent mistakenly to the Storehouse, in Melton, which distributes provisions to needy people in the town and surrounding villages.

One of the Asfordby residents who missed out this year, who is 83, told the Melton Times: “There are some people who have said they are not too bothered but a high perce ntage of people are up in arms about this.

“We do live in an area where there is not a lot of pensioner poverty but this is an historic scheme which people look forward to in Asfordby.

“We are dealing with old people here and it is a shame we’ve been missed out this year.”

Food for the scheme is donated by supermarket shoppers around the borough.

It is collected by members of the Melton Lions, Melton Rotary Club and Melton Belvoir Rotary Club, with additional input from the Barnes Trust, a charity which supports vulnerable and deprived residents in the borough.

Deliveries went out on December 10 across the borough but no food went to residents in Asfordby.

Melton Council admitted an error had been made.

Housing and communities manager, Albert Wilson, said: “The council liaises with the trust with regard to the allocation of these parcels.

“This year this process has not been supported in the same way as previous years.

“Parcels that had been allocated to the Burnaby Place and Bradgate Lane area in previous years were redirected to the Storehouse in Melton Mowbray.”

Mr Wilson added: “This has been an oversight and I would like to sincerely apologise for this.

“We are going to look into how this occurred and make sure we work with the trust next year to ensure tenants and residents who are most in need of assistance are fully supported in future through the great work the trust carry out.”

The council said food deliveries could still be made to elderly Asfordby residents who rely on the annual donation.

Anyone who would like assistance is advised to go online at www.storehousemelton.org.uk or call the Storehouse team on 01664 669146 to arrange for a Christmas food parcel to be provided.

The council said it would now review who received the Christmas parcels for future years to ensure that only needy people received them over the festive season.

There are a number of elderly residents who do not require assistance so some younger families and individuals could benefit from the scheme from next year.