Bishop blessed churchgoers in Melton who affirmed promises to God

Seventeen people were confirmed by the Bishop of Leicester, the Right Reverend Martyn Snow, at the Deanery Confirmation Service in St Mary’s Church, Melton, on Sunday.

Of those confirmed eleven were members from Melton Mowbray Team Parish. They included Brian Burgess, Annaleise Burrows, Adam and Zoe Chidlow, Jacob and Lucas Hughes, Lee Jones, Emma Moulson, Gill Needham, Christine Styles and Brian Wray.

Confirmation candidates gather round the font where Bishop Martyn sprinkled them with water PHOTO: Supplied

The others were Keith Tuckwood and Christopher Wait from Asfordby Group of Churches and Pamela Kearsley-Bullen, Hannah Smith and Anna Weston from St Mary’s Church in Bottesford.

Candidates gathered round the font where they were anointed with oil and had holy water sprinkled on them. The service included hyms, readings, prayers, candle lighting, an offering, communion and the Bishop Martyn’s sermon. The celebration was extra special for Annaleise Burrows who had been baptised by the Rev Kevin Ashby the day before.