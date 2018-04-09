Big drop revealed in Melton teenage pregnancy rate

The number of Melton teenagers who have fallen pregnant has reduced by 64 per cent in the last decade.

New figures show 12.9 per 1,000 females under 18 were expecting a child in 2016, compared to 36.4 in 1998.

The average teenage pregnancy rate across Leicestershire has also dropped by nearly two-thirds, according to the Office of National Statistics findings, which cover up to 2016.

The average rate for the county has now dropped for nine consecutive years.

The latest data shows out of all the districts in Leicestershire, Oadby and Wigston has the highest conception rate at 22 per 1,000 females aged 15-17 years and Harborough the lowest at seven per 1,000 females aged 15-17 years.

Councillor Pam Posnett, cabinet member for public health, said: “We’re delighted that once again there’s been a decline in teenage pregnancy and this shows that our approach is working.

“Our aim is to see a continued fall in the rates in the future.”

Work over the past year at County Hall has included further roll out of the C-Card condom distribution scheme and the adoption of free school training on relationship and sex education.

Teenage parents are also being supported through the issuing of ‘baby boxes’, which provide young mums-to-be with useful items.