Big crowds enjoy sunny weather for the annual St George’s Day parade in Melton

Warm sunshine accompanied yesterday’s (Sunday’s) annual St George’s Day parade through Melton as big crowds lined the streets to watch.

Around 300 Scouts from throughout the Melton district took part as they marched through the town behind members of the Melton Mowbray Toy Soldiers Marching Band.

The St George's Day parade makes it way through Melton EMN-180423-110251001

The weather was perfect on a day which saw large numbers of people in the town centre for the parade and the conclusion of the annual Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic in Sherrard Street later in the afternoon.

Six Scout groups took part in the event, which started outside Tuxford and Tebbutt Dairy, in Thorpe End, at 12.30pm.

The party then made their way to St Mary’s Church where the traditional service was held.

The parade re-formed before off down Nottingham Street and being dismissed outside Argos.

The Long Clawson cubs, beavers, and scouts on parade EMN-180423-110208001

The St George's Day parade makes it way through Melton EMN-180423-110240001

Sisters Monique and Celine Dobie of the Toy Soldiers Marching Band EMN-180423-110157001

The 4th Livingstone Melton troop of cubs EMN-180423-110135001

The St George's Day parade makes it way through Melton EMN-180423-110229001