Bid launched to give Melton exciting new ‘brand identity’

Civic leaders and business people have joined forces in a bid to raise the profile of Melton as a great place to live, work, visit, and invest in.

They aim to create a strong brand identity for the borough at a time when a long-awaited bypass is close to being built, and a new Local Plan is set to be adopted to guide development for the next 20 years.

Leading figures at Pera Business Park, Visit Belvoir, Dickinson and Morris, Melton BID, Brooksby Melton College, Melton Borough Council, Melton Mowbray Food Partnership and Melton Town Estate have enlisted the expertise of thinkingplace, a top UK place branding agency.

They hope to harness the many great assets the Melton area has, including the thriving food and drink industry, spectacular countryside and unique tourist attractions, but they believe that more could be made of them.

The agency’s representatives will spend time in the borough, researching and listening to the views of local businesses, communities and individuals to get an insight into the borough and its assets.

The final story will shape Melton’s approach to tourism, where investment is made in the town centre, what kind of infrastructure the borough needs, and what kind of businesses should be encouraged to relocate here.

Councillor Mal Sheldon, chair of the Place Committee on Melton Council, said: “Melton has a great deal to offer, both as a place to live and work and, indeed, invest.

“Establishing the Melton story and brand will not only create a clear identity for the borough, it will also create a shared view of what we need to focus on in the future.”

He added: “We want organisations and individuals to be excited about the borough and feel connected to all its incredible assets and resources.

“We want people to play an active role in being a part of Melton’s place branding, helping it fulfil its ambitions and enhancing civic pride.”

Dawn Whitemore, principal at Brooksby Melton College said: “The college is delighted to be participating in helping to shape the future of Melton.

“We feel we can be a real part of the story of Melton and look forward to working closely with other partners and the community at this exciting time.”

Melton Times editor, Mark Edwards, said: “This is an important time in Melton’s history and this project is a great way of making sure we unlock the potential of what is already a very vibrant borough.”

The agency is staging two workshops in Melton where community and business representatives can hear more about it and add their views.

The first is on Wednesday at the livestock market, 6pm to 7.30pm, and the second is on October 30, 8am to 9.30am at the council offices.

Call Victoria Clarke on 01664 502408 or email vclarke@melton.gov.uk to book a place on a workshop or go to www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/meltonmowbray to complete an online survey.