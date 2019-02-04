Bereaved Melton mum’s book helps families who lose a baby

A bereaved Melton mum has been inspired by the loss of her daughter to write a book to help children understand about the death of a baby.

Sam Kitson was 38 weeks pregnant when Kitty arrived stillborn on July 30, 2009, and since then she has wanted to write something in memory of her.

She began writing In the Stars three years ago after her two young children, Martha and Amos began asking questions when they discovered their sister had passed away.

In the book, Martha explains to Amos about where Kitty has gone because Sam wanted to include all of her children to be involved in the story.

She said: “I really hope that families will find In the Stars a great help for children through a sad and sometimes confusing time.

“Whether they have lost a grandparent, pet, parent or sibling, the book’s beautiful, cosy and bright paintings will hopefully bring them comfort and help parents to also answer some of their children’s questions.”

Sam is grateful to the charity, Sands (stillbirth and neonatal death charity) for publishing the story.

The illustrations in the book have been produced by Katie Faithfull, who Sam met when they studied together at the University of Birmingham and who has been a close friend for over 20 years.

Katie’s father died when she was young, so she was able to relate to the story in the book to create a series of sensitive, yet vibrant and positive paintings.

Jen Coates, director of volunteering and bereavement support at Sands, said: “Children will have many questions when a baby dies and it can be hard for grieving families to find the words to answer these or know how to start conversations to enable children to talk.

“Sam’s fabulous book is a beautifully illustrated exploration of how to remember a baby who has died using nature and our surroundings as inspiration.

“It’s primarily aimed at families with younger children, but is also helpful for children of any age to start a conversation.

“I would recommend the book to bereaved parents, their families and grandparents who need help in explaining the death of a baby to their children or grandchildren.”

Sadly, the death of a baby is not a rare tragedy, as 15 babies die before, during or shortly after birth every day in the UK.

In The Stars is now available exclusively from the Sands website at £8.99 (excluding postage and packing) and 50 per cent from each copy sold will be donated to the charity.

Go online at http://bit.ly/inthestarsbook or call the Sands shop on 0203 0318898 to order a copy.