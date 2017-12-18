Belvoir Dance Academy strut their stuff at castle’s Christmas Musical Extravaganza

Have your say

A spectacular dance troupe were one of the main attractions at a ‘Christmas Musical Extravaganza.’

Children from Belvoir Dance Academy braved the snowy conditions to perform in front of packed audiences at Belvoir Castle on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday (December 10, 11 and 13).

Belvoir Dance Academy performers strike a pose PHOTO: Supplied

The girls, aged three to 18 performed classic ballet routines to classical Christmas music including The Snowman and Walking in the Air.

Dance teacher Clare Calder said: “It was a magical experience for the children being in the castle.

“We danced in the Ballroom and got changed in the Tapestry Room which had a four poster bed in - it wasn’t your normal dressing room which the girls loved.”

Belvoir Castle’s Christmas Musical Extravaganza included carol singing, seasonal food and drink, a festive craft centre for children and a winter wonderland where Father Christmas and his little elf were waiting with a special gift.

Beautiful snowy backdrop at Belvoir Castle PHOTO: Supplied

Other musical acts topping the bill included Persiflage Saxophone Ensemble, St Waltham’s bell ringers, singer Tabitha Gervis who appeared on ITV’s The Voice Kids and Bingham’s School of Dance.