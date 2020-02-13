Belvoir Castle named as one of UK’s 15 most mispronounced place names

Belvoir Castle has been named as one of the 15 most mispronounced place names in the UK.
A new survey found that people unfamiliar with the Vale of Belvoir tend to say it phonetically as Bel-vwar Castle when, of course, it should sound like Beaver Castle.
The research was carried out by LeaseCar.uk and was based on place names which confuse a motorist’s sat-nav.
The company’s Tim Alcock said: “The English language can be challenging at best.
“Not only do we have words that are spelled and pronounced the same but have different meanings – read, bank, bat and bear are good examples – to complicate things further, some words contain heaps of letters that just aren’t needed.
“You see this a lot with place names like Leominister, which might as well be spelt Lemster, and Happisburgh, which sounds more like Hays-bruh, rendering the majority of the word useless.
“In order to prevent confusion, we’ve listed 15 places around the UK that are most often mispronounced, so that drivers can travel with ease and as little embarrassment as possible.”
The other 14 in the list with the incorrect and correct pronunciations are:
1. Marylebone (London)
Incorrect: Ma-ree-lee-bone
Correct: Mar-lee-bone
2. Teignmouth (Devon)
Incorrect: Tane-mouth
Correct: Tin-muth
3. Bicester (Oxfordshire)
Incorrect: Bi-ses-ter
Correct: Bis-ter
4. Hunstanton (Norfolk)
Incorrect: Hun-stan-ton
Correct: Hun-ston
5. Cholmondeley (Cheshire)
Incorrect: Chol-mon-de-lee
Correct: Chum-lee
6. Godmanchester (Cambridgeshire)
Incorrect: God-man-ches-ter OR Gum-ster
Correct: God-munch-ester
7. Southwell (Nottinghamshire)
Incorrect: South-well
Correct: Suth-ul
8. Magdalen College (Oxford/Cambridge)
Incorrect: Mag-de-lain
Correct: Maud-lin
9. Leominister (Herefordshire)
Incorrect: Lee-o-min-ster
Correct: Lemster
10. Shrewsbury (Shropshire)
Incorrect: Shrews-bury
Correct: Shroos-bree
11. Happisbrugh (Norfolk)
Incorrect: Happ-is-bruh
Correct: Hays-bruh
12. Gloucester (Gloucestershire)
Incorrect: Glos-es-ter
Correct: Glos-ter
13. Ruislip (Greater London)
Incorrect: Roo-i-slip
Correct: Ry-slip
14. Gateacre (Liverpool)
Incorrect: Gate-acre
Correct: Gatt-a-ker