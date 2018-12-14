Belvoir Big Band give big donation to hospice in Stathern

Belvoir Big Band treasurer, Dr Liz Pearce, was the bearer of gifts on Monday, December 10, when she presented a cheque for £800 to Amanda George, fundraiser at Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern.

The cheque was a donation to the hospice on behalf of the Belvoir Big Band and represented part of their fundraising activities for charity during 2018.

The band was formed almost four years ago and is a non-profit making organisation based in Harby with none of the musicians receiving any financial gain from playing with the band.

During the year the band plays at assorted functions in the four counties of Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire where some are charitable events and others are dances, concerts and village fetes to raise funds for worthy causes such as Dove Cottage.]

Liz, who plays baritone sax with the band, said: “It was a pleasure to raise money for such a worthwhile cause and the band hope it will go, in some small way, to help provide the valuable service for carers and users of the hospice.”

Amanda thanked the band for their donation and said, “All funding is greatly appreciated and this donation will help with the on-going day to day running costs of the hospice which amount to around £400,000 per year.”

The band’s next big fundraising event will be for the air ambulance service and will take place on Saturday, June 1, at the Cotgrave Welfare.