BBC film crew make another Melton documentary

BBC film crews were in Melton again last week to shoot footage for yet another big documentary.

Millions of television viewers saw last month’s prime time airing of Life of Pies about the town-based British Pie Awards.

And the latest filming was for a show called ‘Escape to the Perfect Town’, which is made by the same people who make ‘Escape to the Country’ which has already featured Melton Mowbray.

The team filmed in the town and visited Nice Pie at Old Dalby, to watch them making a variety of their award-winning pies.

Earlier they filmed at the farmers’ market and spoke to several stallholders, in particular Tim and Lynn Brown, of Melton Cheeseboard, about Stilton cheese.

Melton’s next big food event is PieFest, at the livestock market, on the last weekend of this month.

One of the visitors set to attend is the person who buys pies for exclusive London store, Harrods.

Go to www.goleicestershire.com/events/UK-piefest.aspx to buy PieFest tickets for £3 each.