Aurora Rotary Club’s static cycle raises £500 for Melton causes

Melton Aurora Rotary Club have taken part in an enjoyable static bike ride at Sainsbury’s to raise money for local causes.

Members, friends and family of the club pedalled round Leicestershire passing CAMRA hostelries who sponsored the event.

Shoppers were asked to guess how many miles had been travelled with the opportunity to win a bottle of champagne.

The winners were Gasson of Melton and Manchester from the Vale of Belvoir.

The day raised in excess of £500 to be split between Melton’s Oasis Family Centre, Storehouse and The Venue.

Aurora wish to thank everyone for their support at this fundraiser.