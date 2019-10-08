Attempt made to move on travellers’ caravans from Melton car park

An attempt is being made today (Tuesday) to move on the travellers who have parked a number of caravans on a town centre car park in Melton.

The capacity of the Wilton Road car park, which is owned by Melton Borough Council, has been drastically reduced as a result of the vehicles each taking up two or three spaces.

Travellers' caravans on the Wilton Road car park in Melton this week EMN-190810-124147001

Victoria Clarke, the council’s environmental protection and safety manager, told the Melton Times today: “We have a multi-agency traveller unit, which covers the whole of Leicestershire, visiting the car park today to talk to the caravan owners.

“If nothing happens and they stay there then notices will be issued for them to leave.

“I am confident the situation will be resolved by tomorrow.”