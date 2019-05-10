Asfordby Valley road closures cancelled after level crossing collision

Plans to close two roads at Asfordby Valley on Sunday have been cancelled following last weekend’s collision on a level crossing at nearby Kirby Bellars.

Leicestershire County Council Highways had agreed to a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order on Main Road and Melton Road from 7.30pm to 6pm.

Emergency work is being carried out to repair the Kirby Bellars crossing after it suffered ‘extensive damage’ and Station Lane is closed on both sides until May 20.

This caused concern among motorists with Station Lane set to be an alternative route for drivers when the roads were due to be closed at Asfordby Valley.

But a county council spokesperson said: “Due to the emergency closure of Station Lane, Kirby Bellars, the Asfordby Valley works have now been cancelled.

“When a new date for the works becomes available a further press release will be issued.

“Leicestershire County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

The council say the Temporary Traffic Regulation Order on Station Lane has been implemented for public safety to allow Network Rail to undertake emergency works at the scene after extensive damage was caused.

Thomas Dixon (28), of Chetwynd Drive, Melton, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when his alcohol level was above the legal limit, dangerous driving, and obstructing an engine or carriage using the railway by an unlawful act, in connection with Saturday morning’s collision, which happened at 3.30am.

He has been bailed to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court next month.