Asfordby Pre-school brings joy to elderly with Christmas carols

Christmas came early for the residents of Bradgate Flats when youngsters from Asfordby Pre-school visited to sing festive carols.

The children sang and performed actions to classic favourites such as Jingle Bells, Away In A Manger, Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer and When Santa Got Stuck Up The Chimney. These were intertwined with Christmas twists on other children’s rhymes - Incy Wincy Spider, Twinkle, Twinkle and the Skis On The Sleigh - sang to the tune of The Wheels On The Bus.

The festive sing-a-long was enjoyed by everyone, including family and friends, and ended with children presenting a gift to the residents to signify the season of goodwill to all.