Asfordby mother tackles charity London MoonWalk

A doting mother got to see the sights of London at night and raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

Jane Brown, from Asfordby, took part in the MoonWalk London 2018 on Saturday, May 12, to help tackle cancer.

The forty-six-year-old left the MoonWalk village at 11.30pm and set off on a 26.2 marathon walk through the capital at the event to raise awareness for breast cancer.

She completed the course at 7.30am on the Sunday morning and in the process raised £350 for Walk the Walk, a grant making charity that raises money for breast cancer treatment.

Jane said: “The atmosphere was amazing and it was lovely to listen to individuals stories, not least the five men who had become friends since having breast cancer. Quite shocking and good that they are highlighting the fact it is not just women who can get it.

“It was surreal walking the streets of London in a bra in the early hours with thousands of others. I did get quite a few good comments about my rainbows and unicorn bra!

“Although I was a team of just me, I never felt alone and the volunteers are incredible at motivating you to keep going.

“Reaching the half way point was a great moment, and then eventually when pain was being felt in every muscle I had, mile 25 came up.

“I got really emotional, even more so when I hit mile 26 and the finishing line. I got my medal and then cried over my husband and daughter who were there to support me.”

Jane has already registered interest for next year’s event and her daughter Katie, 16, is to do it with her.