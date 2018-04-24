Asfordby charity music night raises thousands in memory of Leah

A special music event at Asfordby in memory of a teenager who died two months ago in the devastating supermarket explosion in Leicester raised £2,500 for the LOROS hospice charity where she was a volunteer.

Family members of Leah Reek were at the event, at Asfordby Village Hall on Saturday, which was attended by more than 150 people.

The Reek family live in the village and Leah’s parents, John and Jo, helped draw the raffle on the night.

The fundraiser followed a week after family members and friends raised £18,000 for the charity by completing its annual 10k Twilight Walk in Leicester.

Saturday’s event was opened with a short speech from Adrian Walker, the community and challenge events lead for LOROS, and Janet Manuel, the charity’s day therapy and outpatients manager.

Guests enjoyed dancing to live music from the Baker’s Treat band, with all proceeds from tickets sales and the raffle being donated towards rebuilding work at the LOROS day care centre, where Leah volunteered. Raffle prizes were donated by local businesses and supermarkets.

Kathryn Gregory, who co-ordinated the night, said: “The event organisers would like to thank all who took part in running the event with a special thank you to Fran and staff at the Horseshoes Pub at Asfordby.

“They were a massive help with promoting the event, running the bar at the hall and selling raffle tickets.”

If you would like to donate money to LOROS in memory of Leah go to www.Justgiving.com/companyteams/leahslegacy to view the online fundraising page set up by her family.