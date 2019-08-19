Arsonists destroy barn at Asfordby Hill

Have your say

Arsonists are being blamed for a fire which destroyed a barn at Asfordby Hill late on Friday night.

Two crews of firefighters from the Melton station were deployed to the scene, off Melton Road, at 11.04pm.

They spent more than two hours dealing with the blaze and investigators found that it had been started deliberately.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A call was received from a passer-by to a fire seen in the distance, but they didn’t know what was involved.

“An appliance was sent from Melton Station to investigate and, upon arrival, crews called for a second appliance and confirmed this was a disused barn involved in fire.

“A barn measuring approximately 10 by 20 meters was fully involved in fire.”

Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets using a portable pumping unit fed from a river near to the barn.