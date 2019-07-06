Arsonists attack two cars on nearby Melton streets

Arsonists struck yet again in Melton in the early hours of this morning (Saturday), setting two cars alight in nearby streets just minutes apart.

Firefighters from the town station dealt with the incidents in Eastfield Avenue and Balmoral Road just two weeks after they battled a blaze in a disused factory in Stanley Street which investigators said was also started deliberately.

These incidents follow a series of arson attacks on cars in Melton over the last two years, several involving multiple cars being set alight on different streets around the same time.

The first car fire this morning involved an Audi, which was destroyed in Eastfield Avenue at 1.42am - a white Mini and a black VW Golf were also damaged by the fire.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said there was also ‘a small amount of fire damage to a domestic property’.

Nine minutes later, Melton firefighters were called out to Balmoral Road after reports of another car being ablaze.

The fire service said this one involved a Toyota Yaris, which had its engine compartment destroyed by the fire.

