Arrest made following serious Gaddesby road collision

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs following a serious road collision at Gaddesby yesterday (Monday).

A man in his 30s was airlifted to hospital after the incident, which took pace on Rearsby Lane at 9.05am

Two crews of firefighters from Melton and another from Billesdon attended the incident, which took pace on Rearsby Lane at 9.05am.

As well was the air ambulance, a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service was also deployed to the scene.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We were alerted to the incident at 9.15am and it involved a van and a car.

“A driver aged in his 30s was taken to the University Hospital of Coventry and Warwickshire.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive due to drugs and causing serious injury due to being unfit to drive.

“He has since been released under investigation.”

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This was a road traffic collision involving a car, located in a ditch within trees and a van, which was on its side.

“One male, trapped within the car, was extricated by fire crews and treated at the scene by air ambulance crews.

“A second casualty was assessed by a land ambulance crew at the scene.

“The male was conveyed to hospital via air ambulance following rapid extrication from the car.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage around the time it happened is asked to call police on 101 referring to incident 130 of July 22.