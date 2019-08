Have your say

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on Saturday night following a collision on the A607 near Melton.

But Leicestershire Police say the driver was released without further action after the incident, which happened near the Frisby turn-off at 8.40pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to the incident by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

“It involved two vehicles but it appears that no-one was injured following the collision.”