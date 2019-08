Police this morning (Wednesday) called in an army bomb disposal team after marine flares were handed in at the Melton station for disposal.

Sgt Iain Wakelam told the Melton Times: “We had some items handed in, some marine flares, that we couldn’t deal with through our normal processes so had to call them in to help dispose of the items. “I’m always aware that seeing a vehicle labelled bomb disposal could cause concern but it was not a major issue.”