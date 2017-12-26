Archbishop of Canterbury is first recipient of the Leicestershire and Rutland Young Farmers 2018 charity calendar

Young farmers from Leicestershire and Rutland hope to raise hundreds of pounds for charity after they’ve come together to produce a 2018 calendar which features photographs that have all been taken by members aged 10-26 years.

From a litter of tiny piglets nestled in straw to a duo of tractors silaging in spring, there’s a rural themed photograph featured in the calendar that will please everyone.

This money raising initiative is already proving a hit amongst family, friends and supporters and money from every sale will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Society.

The young farmers presented their first calendar as a gift to the Archbishop of Canterbury when he visited them recently whilst on a tour of Leicestershire. The Archbishop was so impressed by the calendar that he made a donation to the Alzheimer’s Society and took part in a selfie with the young farmers.

Leicestershire Federation of Young Farmers Clubs county chairperson, Aimee Mahony, who put the calendar together, said: “We held a photography competition at our annual county rally and then selected our favourite entries for the calendar.

“Each of our eleven clubs (Melton included) are represented and lots of people have commented on how beautiful the images are.

“We’ve decided to donate money from the proceeds of this year’s calendar to the Alzheimer’s Society as unfortunately it’s becoming all too common that we each know someone who has been affected by the disease.”

The A3 calendars, priced at £10, are selling fast. They can be purchased online at www.leicsyfc.org.uk or by calling the county office on (01664) 434532.