Approval given for almost 700 new homes in Melton

Permission has been given to build almost 700 new homes to the north of Melton with developers being required to pay around £6million towards the cost of the town’s approved partial bypass.

Borough councillors backed outline plans for two associated developments on sites in the Melton North Sustainable Neighbourhood, which is available land allocated for required new housing in the council’s newly-established Local Plan, which governs development policies and opportunities up to 2036.

One of the schemes - off Scalford Road, to the north of John Ferneley College, would provide for up to 400 new properties to be built, as well as an extension to the college to meet the extra demand for places there from the new development.

The other proposal is for up to 290 new homes, at Sysonby Farm off Nottingham Road, a new primary school and opportunities for businesses to be set up.

Both sites would be bound to the north by the recently-approved Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (MMDR) with two of the roundabouts set to provide the main respective accesses to them.

When detailed plans come back to the council at a later date, the developers will have to agree to contribute £8,650 for every house they build towards the cost of the MMDR, with work due to start on the road next spring and an expected opening date of 2022.

Councillors have also demanded that affordable housing across both developments will increase from the 15 per cent proposed in the planning applications to 17.5 per cent - a rise from 103 properties to 121 - following impassioned pleas at the meeting by ward representative Jacob Wilkinson and John Illingworth.

There will now be 52 properties on the two sites offered for affordable home ownership - a mix of starter homes, discounted market housing, shared ownership and rent to buy.

Councillor Wilkinson told the Melton Times after the meeting: “Melton’s population is getting older and we need to ensure that we retain young adults in the town.

“We have worked hard to ensure that more housing is made available for first time buyers in Melton, so people who grew up here can stay in their home town.”

Councillor Illingworth added: “What we have achieved at Sysonby Farm, shows how local councillors can work with partners and developers to ensure we get what residents want from new developments.

“Jacob and I will continue our work in this area, to ensure that as Melton expands over the next few years, we continue to have what residents wanted from the Local Plan at the heart of the planning process.”

Developers will also have to agree to contribute around £400,000 towards GP services at the town’s Latham House Medical Practice and further cash to support the extra demand at Lake Terrace tip and the library.

They would also be required to pay for traffic-calming measures on The Crescent and traffic light improvements at Scalford Road to help alleviate possible congestion caused by vehicles from the hundreds of new homes.

The final plans will also need to carry details of the layout and types of property, how many will be built in each phase of development and provision for

archaeological investigations to be carried out.

Trees will be required to be planted and homes will have to be energy-efficient with low carbon outputs.

Melton’s established Local Plan provides for 6,125 new homes to be built across the borough over the next 17 years, with 65 per cent of them in the town’s two identified sustainable neighbourhoods to the north and south and 35 per cent in the villages.