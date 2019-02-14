Apply for your share of £10,000 Make It Happen fund

We are delighted to announce that applications for the popular annual Make It Happen community funding scheme can be made from today.

Ragdale Hall Spa has once again put up £10,000 to help community and voluntary groups, charities, sports clubs and other worthy causes.

David Hamdorff of Ragdale Hall Spa shows off a cheque for the �10,000 community cash pot to be allocated for Make It Happen 2019 EMN-190213-111910001

This is the 14th year the Melton Times has teamed up with the spa to help organisations across the borough.

Our partnership began in 2005 and since then hundreds of organisations in the area have benefited.

Applicants are encouraged to bid for a share of the pot, with grants ranging from around £200 up to £1,000, to enable events to take place in and around the borough, and to help with community projects.

We can only consider charities, clubs and community groups. Applications will not be accepted from businesses or publically-funded organisations.

David Hamdorff, of Ragdale Hall Spa, said: “We are really excited to be involved in our 14th Make It Happen with the Melton Times.

“Over the years we have been able to support in excess of 130 different organisations with over £130,000 and it has been a particularly rewarding feature of the scheme that so many groups have been able to promote their particular activities.

“We feel we are an established part of the Melton Mowbray community as we have been operating for 45 years, employing 500 mostly local people and welcoming 55,000 visitors a year and it is a pleasure to be able to give something back.”

Melton Times editor Mark Edwards said: “We would like to thank Ragdale for once again putting up the £10,000 for Make It Happen.

“It is a wonderful scheme which benefits so many people in our community.”

The deadline for entries for this year’s scheme is Thursday March 28 and successful applicants will receive their cheques at a special presentation evening at Ragdale Hall Spa on Thursday May 16.

How to enter:

Complete a form in this week’s Melton Times (out today) and post it, or drop it off, to us at Make It Happen 2019, Melton Times, Pera Business Park, Nottingham Road, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 0PB.

Alternatively, you can email nick.rennie@jpimedia.co.uk giving your name, address and contact telephone number plus the full name of the charity, group or sports club you are nominating and a brief description of what they do and how a grant from Make It Happen would benefit them.

We do not generally allocate grants of more than £1,000 to individual applicants because we like to help as many as we can.

Applications of between £200 and £750 are generally the norm.

Good luck with your application.