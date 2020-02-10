Appeal quickly makes £600 for Melton Country Park cafe after break-in

Hundreds of pounds have been raised in a little over a day to pay for repairs following a break-in at the cafe at Melton Country Park over Saturday night.

New doors and windows are needed, plus an upgraded security system, following the raid on the premises which is open to park visitors every day of the week.

Organisers set up an online funding page to raise money for the repairs and this morning (Monday) it had already generated £602 towards the £1,000 target.

People have pledged amounts ranging from £5 to £100 with many praising the service the cafe offers.

Jeanette Hodgkinson, one of the people involved with the cafe posted on Facebook: “Thank you to everyone who has donated so far.

“It’s so warming to know how many care about our community county park cafe.”

On Sunday morning she revealed news of the break-in, posting: “It is with huge sadness and disappointment I have to report that the country park cafe was broken into in the night.

“Due to supporting the community we are open as usual.

“We are now looking for donations of secure double glazing windows or reasonable quotes to replace.”

She later posted to say there had been many offers of help and that the online funding had been launched.

The running of the cafe was taken over in March 2019 by Melton Space, a non-profit organisation made up of people who make and fix items and share ideas and skills, who staffed it with volunteers.

Sunny Skies Enterprise CIC, a community group which supports people with learning disabilities, then teamed up with Melton Space last summer to help run it with their supported volunteers.

Go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jeanette-hodgkinson-1 to pledge money towards the cafe repairs.