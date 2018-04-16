Appeal made to find children of Melton man who died in hospital

An appeal has been sounded for the children of a Melton man who died in hospital to contact the county coroner.

Steven Eric Miller, who was 56, passed away at the Leicester Royal Infirmary on Wednesday April 11 but the authorities have been unable to get in touch with relatives.

A spokesperson for the Leicester and South Leicestershire coroner’s office said: “We are given to understand that he may well have three children

“The coroner would like to find out if anyone knows the whereabouts of the children.”