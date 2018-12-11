Appeal made over refusal of Saltby Airfield plan

An appeal has been lodged against Melton Council’s refusal to allow the runaway of an iconic former airfield to be used to store parts for pre-fabricated homes.

Saltby Airfield was used during the Second World War to fly out members of 156 Battalion, the Parachute Regiment, to fight at the Battle of Arnhem, where they suffered devastating casualties.

The base, which was also used by the United States Army Air Force (USAAF) during the war as well as the RAF, is largely unused now although Buckminster Gliding Club members use it to fly from.

The Saltby Estate applied to the council to change the use of the former runway and stressed it would not be building any structures to house its stored house parts.

The applicant intended to use the site for storing parts for up to 30 pre-fab properties which would then be shipped to customers by a heavy goods vehicle, with an anticipated average 22 trips every month via the access on Saltby Road.

Borough councillors refused the application, though, with a decision notice stating: “The proposed development would be inappropriate development within the countryside and would be akin to an industrial use within a rural location.

“The development would have an unacceptable adverse impact on the immediate and wider landscape by virtue of its use, scale, design and form.

“The benefits of the scheme are not considered to outweigh the harm of the development on the character of the area.”

The application will now be decided by an appeal inspector.