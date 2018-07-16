Appeal lodged against Melton Council’s refusal of Waltham housing scheme

An appeal has been lodged against Melton Council’s refusal of plans to build up to 45 new homes at Waltham.

Davidsons Developments and the Bicker family want to overturn the planning committee’s verdict on their outline scheme, which is proposed on a field off Bescaby Lane.

The Secretary of State will now consider whether to uphold the council’s decision or grant permission for the development, which would involve market value and affordable properties from two to five bedrooms served by a new access road.

Councillors decided to block the proposals, which would be on five-and-a-half acres of arable agricultural land, because the site was considered to be outside village development limits, was not on an allocated site and was contrary to the emerging Melton Local Plan.