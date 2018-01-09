Appeal against decision to block plans to convert village pub into housing is dismissed by inspector

A planning inspector has dismissed an appeal against Melton Council’s decision to refuse permission for a village pub to be converted into housing.

Campaigners at Thorpe Satchville have twice successfully fought against proposals to change the use of the Fox Inn because they say it is a vital community asset.

After the council’s most recent decision to block conversion plans at the pub, last March, its owners appealed to the government’s Planning Inspectorate on the grounds that it was no longer viable as a public house.

But inspector Elaine Benson said she was not convinced the property was marketed extensively enough as a business after adverts attracted 13 viewings when it was put up for sale at a freehold price of £285,000.

She said it was more important to retain the pub, which has been closed since October 2014, as a community asset, in line with national planning guidance, and that residential properties proposed on the site would not be sustainable.

In her report, Ms Benson, states: “The proposed change of use would lead to additional housing and would contribute towards the local economy in a different way to the pub use.

“However, these factors would not outweigh the harm to the community arising from the loss of the pub and the resulting conflict with local plan policy. “Balancing all of these factors together, I conclude that the appeal proposal does not amount to sustainable development.