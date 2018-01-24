Another record smashing collection year for Trumpton’s tour of Melton

The annual Trumpton tour run by Melton fire crew has raised £9,285.61 for good causes thanks to the generosity of town residents.

The total in 2017 surpassed that of any other year by far.

People once again dug deep to donate to the cause, and the cash collected will go to help deserving community groups and individuals.

Father Christmas was well-received wherever he went and managed to complete the majority of his runs.

Melton firefighter and Trumpton treasurer, Scott Smith, said: “Thanks of course to all the firefighter’s friends and family who gave up their spare time to collect, and once again to the Melton public for their generosity in making this another record-breaking year.”

The Trumpton Charity Committee would also like to thank Twinlakes Theme Park for the generous donation, Melton Vets for their collection, One2one Car Audio for fitting Trumpton’s new loud sound system, and supermarkets Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s, as well as B & H Midland Services for allowing static collections at their premises.

Trumpton is now looking for potential beneficiaries who could benefit from a share of the £9,285 collected.

Any Melton borough based charities, clubs or organisations that would like to suggest a worthy cause can request an application form from reception at Melton Fire Station, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, or by emailing trumptonmelton@outlook.com

Once an application form has been filled out and completed it must be posted or hand delivered (no emails will be accepted) to: Trumpton Charity Committee, Melton Fire Station, Nottingham Road, Melton, Leicestershire, LE13 0NP.

All applications must be received by no later than 6pm on Friday, February 23.

Successful applicants will be invited to attend a presentation night later this year.