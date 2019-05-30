Ambulance staff treat casualties after Barkby collision

Have your say

Casualties were assessed by ambulance staff after two cars collided at Barkby this afternoon (Thursday).

The incident happened on Thorpe Lane at around 1.33pm with firefighters attending from Leicester’s Eastern Station along with a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call from the ambulance service to a road traffic collision involving two cars.

“It involved a Honda Civic and a Citroen van but no-one was found to be trapped.

“Both casualties were assessed by EMAS and the fire service made both vehicles safe.”