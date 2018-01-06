Aldi food donations benefit Melton charity over Christmas

A popular supermarket chain has helped communities in the East Midlands by donating surplus food over the Christmas period.

The Aldi store in Melton was one of 23 stores to take part in donating food to local charities and food banks.

Stores donated their surplus unsold food on Christmas Eve, following applications from organisations, with 32 charities in the East Midlands benefiting from the initiative.

One organisation that took advantage of the scheme was Melton Young Singles Trust Hostel (MYST), which used the food to ease the stress on families who’re on tight budgets and encourage healthy eating.

Oliver King, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi, said: “Closing our stores on Christmas Day and Boxing Day is not only great news for our employees, who get to enjoy an extended rest over the festive break, but it also means we can give something back to the communities around our stores.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the interest from charities and food banks in the East Midlands, which shows just how important this kind of initiative is.

“We hope the food we have donated has made a real difference this Christmas.”