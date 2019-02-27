Agnews raise thousands for local causes with special Melton stage show

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew and his wife, Emma, raised thousands of pounds for local causes with a special show at Melton Theatre.

The £4,500 proceeds from Beyond The Boundary replaced the money lost from a cancelled fundraiser in their home village of Scalford after a tree fell on the roof of the village hall last year.

Jonathan Agnew on stage during Friday's fundraising show at Melton Theatre EMN-190227-103415001

Jonathan, known to most as Aggers from the iconic Test Match Special radio cricket show, entertained a packed audience with tales of his playing career and insights into his life as a commentator following the England team around the world.

Emma spoke about her job as editor at BBC East Midlands Today, her experiences travelling with her husband and some of the characters she has met en route.

She was interviewed on stage by Nick Emery, son of the celebrated late television comedy star, Dick, and also talked about the challenges she and Jonathan faced after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

An auction of sporting memorabilia was also held on the night to swell the coffers.