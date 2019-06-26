A607 closed at Waltham after car catches fire

Have your say

The A607 at Waltham was closed to traffic temporarily today (Wednesday) after a car caught fire.

Firefighters from the Melton station attended the incident, at 11.35am.

The vehicle was destroyed in the blaze and the cause was believed to be linked to a mechanical failure.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A car was fully involved in fire.

“The fuel tank had split so the roadway was also on fire.”

Fire crew members used two sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and foam to bring the blaze under control.