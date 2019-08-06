A tonne of crops destroyed in farm equipment blaze at Seagrave

Have your say

A tonne of rapeseed grain was destroyed following a blaze at a farm at Seagrave yesterday afternoon (Monday).

The incident happened on Berrycott Lane at 1.46pm and it involved an agricultural grain dryer.

Fire crews from Birstall and the city’s Western and Southern stations took an hour to deal with the blaze.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause was believed to be residual grain and dust from previous usage being ignited.

A spokesperson said 10 tonnes of grain was inside the dryer and it was pumped out to help in the extinguishing of the fire.