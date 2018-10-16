A brush with success at 36th Upper Broughton Art Show

Have your say

Just less than 300 artworks went on display at an annual exhibition.

The Upper Broughton Art Show celebrated its 36th anniversary at the village hall over the weekend.

Rosemary Russell and David Cox with one of her oil landscapes PHOTO: Tim Williams

In total 290 pieces of art by local artists were showcased to visitors and many paintings were sold.

Artworks were created using oils, acrylic and watercolour paint.

Anne Copley, one of the organisers, said: “The art show at Upper Broughton continues to be hugely popular.

“The preview evening and both days of the show were extremely well attended and it is always a pleasure to hear the wonderful comments made to us regarding how the exhibits are displayed.”

Some of the sculptures on display PHOTO: Tim Williams

The results were as follows:

Watercolours and winners of the Broughton Cup for the best picture in the show; 1st Currane by Gay Mayes, 2nd Love France by Jan Giles, 3rd Two for Joy by Maria Chouhan.

Other media and winners of the George Harris Cup; 1st Winter Dusk by Mark Anslow, 2nd La Bagnaia, Castellini in Chianti by Jan Lindsay, 3rd Stain Glass by Sandy Brown.

3-D; 1st Rare Blue Hare by Georgina Yates, 2nd Venus de Milo by Lenie Harley, 3rd Silver and Gold Leaf Tree Necklace by Kirsty Witko.

Village prize, chosen by visitors to the show who vote for their favourite artwork; 1st The Hare by Rachel Hall.

Fourwalls prizes given by Laz Grillo of the Fourwalls Gallery in Melton. The following artists have been chosen to display their work; Lynne Whitfield, Anne Burgess, Lynn Longworth, Gay Mayes and Judy Wilkinson.