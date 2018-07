Have your say

Visitors at a garden open day enjoyed pretty flowers, ploughman’s lunches, cream teas and homemade cakes in a beautiful setting in Melton.

Alison Blythe welcomed guests to Tresillian House on Sunday to appreciate its sheltered quiet and tranquil oasis.

Susan Hill and Adam Palfrey get some gardening tips from horticultural specialist Christina Moulton PHOTO: Tim Williams

She said: “Fifty attended which wasn’t bad considering the blazing hot weather.

“People travelled from all over and we had many discerning gardeners come to look round.”

Donations totalled around £300 for the National Garden Scheme.