83-year-old copies of the Melton Times discovered in old fire screen

Copies of the Melton Times dating back 83 years have been discovered in the back of an old fire screen by a startled town resident.

Karen Antcliffe, who buys household items to upcycle and sell on, bought the furnishing from a stall at Melton Livestock Market and was preparing to sand and paint it prior to converting it into a notice board for a customer.

She removed the backing of the fire screen and found the old papers which date back to October 1935 and which were in very good condition.

Mrs Antcliffe, whose small business is called Bobbins, believes the newspapers were put in the furnishing to pack it out.

She said: “When I pulled it apart these newspapers fell out and I was shocked when I looked at the date at the top of the pages.

“I thought ‘gosh, that’s 83 years old’.

“There was a cinema page, village news and a sports page and it was so interesting reading stories from that year.

“There was an article about a Shirley Temple film at the cinema and some of the adverts were really fascinating.”