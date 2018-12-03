750 do Santa Fun Run and Walk through the grounds of Belvoir Castle for hospice

Men, women, children and dogs donned their Father Christmas outfits and took part in the biggest Santa Fun Run and Walk to date through the beautiful grounds of Belvoir Castle.

Participants, around 750 of them, took part in the event aimed at raising as much money as possible for Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern.

Amber the greyhound dressed to impress PHOTO: Tim Williams

Entrants had the option of doing either a 3km, 5km or 10km route with chocolate and waters stations dotted along the way for refuelling.

Other highlights included a snow machine and there was a great turn out in the best dressed dog competition.

Amanda George, fundraising co-ordinator for Dove Cottage, said: “It was absolutely fantastic to see that amount of people dressed as Santa and raising money for Dove Cottage.

“We really appreciate the support that we receive from the participants and volunteers that donated their time to raise funds for such a deserving cause.

A surprise snow storm on the route PHOTO: Tim Williams

“We are very privileged to be able to hold our event in the grounds of Belvoir Castle and we are very grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Rutland for allowing us this opportunity.

“It is so important that we continue to provide our palliative day care services to those living in the local area with life-limiting conditions and supporting their families.

“Holding these fundraisers, getting sponsorship and receiving donations all make huge difference to our costs. It was a really lovely day and a great way to start off the Christmas festivities.”