630 keen Santas dash for hospice at Belvoir Castle

Exuberant individuals dressed as Santa on Sunday to take part in an annual charity fun run and walk in the grounds of Belvoir Castle.

Men, women and children flocked to Belvoir Cricket Club for the start, hoping to raise as much money as possible for Stathern’s Dove Cottage Day Hospice.

Snow was arranged especially for the occasion PHOTO: Tim Williams

The turnout was by far and away the biggest ever with 630 people donning a puffy suit and fluffy beard.

Amanda George, fundraising administrator for Dove Cottage, said: “It was a lovely day, cold, but very enjoyable.

“There were lots of different age groups taking part and it was great to have a route that was accessible for wheelchair and pushchair users. We’re so privileged to have had the use of the these beautiful grounds.

“From the starting point it was quite surreal to see the sea of red Santas heading off into the distance.

These two made a spectacle of themselves PHOTO: Tim Williams

“Due to the large entry this year we’ve raised in the region of £10,000.”

The Duke of Rutland started the race and judged the best dressed dog competition.

Other highlights included a snow machine and an owl and eagle from the castle.

Participants did either a three, five or ten kilometre route and there were three chocolate and water stations for Santas to refuel at.

An apple is the pre-race choice for this young entrant PHOTO: Tim Williams

A fun warm-up with aerobics instructor Suzanne Rathbone was also completed by entrants.

Dove Cottage Day Hospice offers high quality palliative day care to people living in north east Leicestershire, Rutland and south east Nottinghamshire. Nearly 4,000 places are available each year for people with life-limiting conditions.

The Duke of Rutland was on ribbon cutting duty to start the event PHOTO: Tim Williams