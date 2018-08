A Melton Weight Watcher member has entered the London Marathon in 2019 due to being motivated by a Couch to 5K challenge she completed earlier in the year.

Marie Kennedy ran 5K round Melton Country Park after seeing her Melton Weight Watchers coach walk the same distance with other meetings members.

Marie completed her 5K run in under 30 minutes and has lost three stone with Weight Watchers. Deciding to go a step further, Marie is running the London Marathon for LOROS Hospice.