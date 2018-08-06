4th Melton Mowbray Brownies have fun in the sun on camp trip

Girls from the 4th Melton (St Mary’s Church) pack, recently joined around 200 other Brownies for a special campfire at Topstone Country campsite.

This was their last activity of the summer term. It was a beautiful summer’s evening, however, the campfire was unable to be lit due to the heatwave conditions, but despite this they all had a fun time.

The Brownies travelled by coach thanks to the kind generosity of the Pedigree Petfoods Retirees Club who gave the pack a donation of £100.

Jane White, assistant Brownie Guider, said: “We are now taking names to place on the waiting list for girls wishing to join Brownies, and to register for the list go online at www.girlguiding.org.uk/joinus and request 4th Melton Mowbray Brownies.”