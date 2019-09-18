3-day Beer, Gin and Cider festival to be held in Melton

Drinkers will converge on Melton Livestock Market from tomorrow (Friday) for a three-day Beer, Cider and Gin Festival.

All proceeds from the event, which runs until Sunday, will go to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

Among the brews on offer is a festival special from the Parish Brewery, of Burrough on the Hill, called CHOPper, which has kindly been donated to the event.

Oakham’s Grainstore Brewery has also created a Ten Para beer to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the sacrifices made by the Arnhem war heroes who were billeted in this area.

The festival is on from 11am until late, with 50 real ales to taste as well as plenty of ciders perries and local gins. Food will be served all day, and there will be live music throughout.

Admission is £1 until 6pm or £5 after 6pm.