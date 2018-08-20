25th Eastwell Fete for church draws a big crowd

Have your say

The organisers of the 25th Eastwell Fete were really pleased with this year’s attendance at the event.

A diverse variation in attractions meant those who attended had a great day and gave great feedback.

Saying hello to the Oakley Foot Beagles in the arena PHOTO: Tim Williams

Sue Watford, of Eastwell’s St Michael and All Angels Church PCC, said: “There was plenty for families to enjoy and the weather was especially ideal.

“The performers from the Melton Performing Stars Academy deserve a special mention for putting on a great show.

“We had a craft fair, children’s games, a climbing wall, bouncy castle, a fire engine, police car and more.

“The dog show was very popular and the tombola, barbecue and bar ran out.

Five-year-old Isaac Watford meets Persil the barn owl PHOTO: Tim Williams

“I anticipate the takings for the church will be somewhere between £3,000-£4,000 once counted.

“A huge amount of people from the village put up gazebos and helped mark out pitches for stalls.”

Eastwell Fete was held on Saturday in the grounds of Eastwell Hall and the adjoining mediaeval church and churchyard.

John Cox and his specialist walking sticks PHOTO: Tim Williams