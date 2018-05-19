103 The Eye’s Melton community radio networking day strikes the right chord

Community radio directors and managers from across the country attended a networking and information day organised by 103 The Eye in the Civic Suite at Melton Borough Council’s Parkside offices.

Delegates from as far afield as Kent, Somerset, Cheshire and Norwich came along to hear speakers on topics of interest to community broadcasters, and to meet informally to exchange ideas and make new contacts.

They were officially welcomed to Melton by Mayor councillor Tejpal Bains. During the day, they also had the chance to browse exhibitions and see demonstrations of some of the latest broadcasting and studio equipment.

“This is the fourth networking and information day we have organised,” said 103 The Eye executive director Patrick McCracken.

“The first one was held in 2015 to mark the tenth anniversary of the station and it went so well that we have made it an annual event.

“It has also resulted in the recent formation of the Radio Hub, which now organises regional meetings between stations in other parts of the country as there are many ways in which we can help each other.

“We would like to thank Melton Borough Council, the Radio Hub and Woodside Catering for their support of our event.”