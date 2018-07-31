Weather didn’t spoil the fun for families at Melton and District Model Club’s annual model show

Have your say

After eight weeks of glorious weather Melton and District Model Club’s annual model show at the weekend looked a sure fire bet for some great value family entertainment, however, how quickly things can change.

Despite the rain and wind which curtailed some of the planned outside activities there was still a wide range of internal attractions for visitors to enjoy.

Ray Muse has been a member of the Aero Model Club for 50 years PHOTO: Tim Williams

Meccano displays, as always, proved to be very popular with younger visitors and the model building tables were very busy over both days.

Melton Model Railway Society and Leicester Model Railway Group exhibited a range of model railway layouts, whilst Lincolnshire Truckers 1/14 scale RC Trucks displays entertained people of all ages.

The club’s own slot car section featured strongly, with a number of fully scenic displays for the public to test their racing skills.

Club chairman, Chris Savidge, said: “This year’s show at Asfordby Amateurs saw the return of some evening entertainment with the Groove Merchants performing in the clubroom, which proved to be a worthy distraction from the inclement weather.

“The event was held in aid of BeatSCAD, local charity dedicated to diagnosing and preventing a heart condition mainly affecting women.”

For more information on Melton and District Model Club’s range of activities visit mdmc.bmfa.org