Village neighbours both celebrate lottery wins

Neighbours in a village near Melton are this week celebrating lottery wins.

The two unnamed residents, who live in Benskin Close, in Little Dalby, each won £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The lottery scheme’s ambassador, Danyl Johnson, sent his congratulations and said: “Well done to those who picked up a prize in Little Dalby.

“It’s always great to see neighbours winning together.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £310 million to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

The Little Dalby winners got their cash through the ‘Daily Prize’ draw.