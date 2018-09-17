Unclaimed £1million lottery ticket was bought somewhere in Leicestershire

Lottery players in Melton are being urged to check their tickets from April because they might just be a millionaire.

The winning ticket from the Lotto Millionaire Raffle, drawn on April 25, was bought by someone in Leicestershire and their £1million prize remains unclaimed.

The lucky ticket-holder - with the winning Millionaire Raffle code LIME 8626 7592 - only has until October 22 to claim the money.

For every Lotto line played, players automatically receive a Lotto Millionaire Raffle code printed on their ticket, so the winner may not be aware they have won.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “Time is fast running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money.

“We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time or look anywhere a missing Lotto ticket could be hiding.

“This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there.”

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should email help@national-lottery.co.uk or call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050.