Savills shopping centre director takes the helm at Leicestershire retail destination

Michelle Menezes has been appointed as the new Centre Director at Highcross Leicester - a role that will see her steer the shopping centre through ‘an ambitious transformation’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking the reins as Centre Director, Michelle brings over a decade of retail and centre management experience, including flagship roles with brands like New Look, Debenhams and River Island. Most recently, she was Shopping Centre Manager at Princesshay Exeter, where she helped propel it to one of the business’ top performing centres.

Returning to Highcross - a location she knows intimately, having worked in a number of stores within the centre in her early retail days - Michelle is poised to lead a number of significant changes across the centre over the next 12 months, once again aiming to solidify the centre’s place at the heart of the city.

Building on a year which saw brands like Castore, Butterwick Bakery and Sunglass Hut join the fold, Michelle aims to bolster Highcross’ growing food and beverage offering, while also bringing in well-known brands in fashion, beauty and homeware. In order to drive footfall to the centre, she has also committed to introducing more experiential opportunities into the space, from pop-up shops to unique events, delighting shoppers at every visit.

Michelle Menezes

Michelle will also spearhead several key investments over the coming year, including a significant brand refresh focusing on the pulse of Leicester, and the planned redevelopment of the centre’s four entrances - a scheme that will highlight the city’s rich fashion heritage and build on the appeal of a contemporary space to entice future retailers.

Alongside Michelle, a trio of key appointments have also been made. Kirsty Freudenreich, whose experience spans brands like Westfield, Intu and McArthurGlen Group, joins as Head of Operations, Helen Bevins, appointed as Senior Marketing Manager, will lead the marketing strategy to amplify Highcross’ appeal to diverse audiences, while Lee Woulidge also joins the team as Technical Services Manager.

Speaking about her appointment as Centre Director, Michelle Menezes, said:

“Highcross is more than just a shopping and leisure destination - it’s a place where people visit, spend time together and create memories. It’s been a part of the fabric of Leicester for almost 35 years, and my vision is to lead the centre through its next chapter, to see it really thrive. Our goal is to elevate Highcross to become the go-to destination for leisure and retail in the East Midlands; blending sought-after retail offerings with the city’s community and heritage.

“We’re listening closely to what our customers want, and that feedback is shaping our strategy for this year and the years to come. From introducing popular brands and investing in a talented team, to reimagining the look and feel of the centre - every decision we make will be designed to ensure Highcross stands out, highlighting Leicester for the great city that it is.

“The upcoming refresh of our brand is just one part of that journey. Alongside that, we’re focusing on investing in the centre for the future, fostering stakeholder relationships that benefit both the centre and city, and driving footfall with tailored marketing and engaging experiences that ensure our customers keep coming back. Retail and leisure, as always, is evolving rapidly, and Highcross will be ready to lead the way.”

For further information about Highcross Leicester, visit www.highcrossleicester.com/