Residents celebrate their Melton Community Lottery winnings

Two Melton residents have been celebrating their winnings on the Melton Community Lottery.

David Glover scooped £2,000 by matching five numbers and Sally-Anne Morgan won a 16GB Amazon Fire tablet computer after being drawn out by random in a special prize draw for lottery supporters.

Mr Glover, who is chairman of Egerton Park Cricket Club, said: “I haven’t made my mind up what I am going to do with my winnings, but a trip abroad for my 30th wedding Anniversary could be on the cards.

“I would tell anyone not to hesitate in playing the lottery, not only do you have a chance to win, but 60 per cent of every ticket you buy goes to the good cause you support.”

After her prize win, Mrs Morgan said: “It was a pleasant surprise when I received an email saying that I had won a fire tablet from playing the Melton Community Lottery.

“I play every week as it is good that money supports local good causes.

“I will be continuing to play.”

There are 39 good causes currently registered and benefiting directly from the lottery, including local disability groups, animal charities, sports clubs, theatre groups and schools.

Under the scheme, 60p in every pound goes directly to supporting local good causes and the remainder goes towards the running costs and prize fund.

Players can choose to either support a favourite local cause or alternatively support the general good cause fund, which is administered by Melton Borough Council and provides vital support to a wide range of local organisations.

Go online to www.meltonlottery.co.uk to buy tickets or for information on local causes.